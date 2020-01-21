Russian official urges US to refrain from anti-NPT measures

"US Representative for Iran stated that non-enrichment must be seen as a “standard”, Ulyanov tweeted on Tuesday.

He added: "If he expressed official viewpoint, it means that Washington now casts doubts on Article 4 of the NPT regarding the right to peaceful uses of nuclear energy. Is it “a gift” to NPT RevCon?"

"Dear US colleagues, please, refrain from statements which may contribute to antagonistic trends within NPT," Russian official noted.

"Those who enrich uranium (Brazil, Japan, S.Korea and others) and those who don’t enrich will hardly be happy with this new “standard” unilaterally established by US," he reiterated.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran will leave the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty if Europeans insist on their unjustifiable behavior or refer the nuclear issue to the UN Security Council.

Zarif said that Iran is following up the late decision by European states to trigger the Dispute Resolution Mechanism in the context of the JCPOA, adding that Tehran officially started the discussion on the mechanism on May 8, 2018 when the US withdrew from the deal.

Iran gave a seven-month opportunity to the European Union before it began reducing its commitments in May 8, 2019 which had operational effects two months later, according to Zarif.

Iran’s top diplomat said that the country’s five steps in compliance with reduction would have no similar follow-ups, but Europeans’ measure to refer the case to the United Nations Security Council may be followed by Tehran’s decision to leave NPT as stated in President Hassan Rouhani’s May 2018 letter to other parties to the deal.

