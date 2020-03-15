Export of non-oil goods from Bushehr Customs hits 22 MT

Bushehr is considered as Iran’s main exports hub. Around 37.8 million tons of commodities worth $15.08 billion were exported from Bushehr during the last fiscal year (March 2017-18).

Behrouz Gharebigi said on Sunday that the exported items excluding gas condensates in Bushehr province were worth about $ 7.151 billion, up 20 percent from the same period a year earlier, in terms of weight.

He said: During this period, Bushehr province's customs exports, including gas condensate, amounted to about 23 million and 19 thousand tons of goods worth over $ 7 billion and 669 million.

Gharebigi ​​also said that the main export commodities of Bushehr province include petrochemicals, gas condensates, minerals, aquatic, vegetable and poultry.

He said most of the province's goods were exported to China, the United Arab Emirates, India, South Korea, Qatar, Pakistan, Brazil, Turkey and Malaysia.

