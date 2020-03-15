Mar 15, 2020, 9:59 AM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83714701
0 Persons

Tags

Iran’s Javid among 2019 best futsal player nominees

Iran’s Javid among 2019 best futsal player nominees

Tehran, March 15, IRNA – Iranian futsal player Mahdi Javid has been nominated as the futsal player in 2019.

The ‘Futsal Planet’ website listed the names of ten players from Iran, Portugal, Brazil, Russia, Italy, Thailand, Spain, Japan and Argentina.

Meanwhile, Salar Aghapour from ‘Mes Sungun Varzaghan club’ has been nominated for the Best Young Player in the World category.

Sepehr Mohammadi Kamalabadi has been nominated for the ‘Best Goal Keeper’, Sara Shirbeigi as the ‘Best Female Player’, Mohammad Nazemasharieh as the ‘Best Coach’, Farzaneh Tavasoli as the ‘Best Female Goal Keeper’ and Gelare Nazemi as the ‘Best Referee’.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 0 =