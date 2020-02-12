Anniversary of victory of Islamic Revolution held in Uruguay

According to the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Montevideo, the ceremony included high-profile political, parliamentary, economic, social, cultural, media, military figures, economic activists, representatives of political parties and public organizations of Uruguay, including the Speaker of Mercosur ( joint Parliament of Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, and Paraguay) and the future Head of the Judiciary of Uruguay.

At the beginning of the ceremony, a special message of the President of Uruguay Tabaré Vázquez was read on the occasion of the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Also, the ambassador of our country, Abolfazl Pasandide, emphasized the importance of expanding the business relations between the two countries.

Recalling the history of 117 years of relations between Iran and Uruguay and increasing cooperation between the two countries in various sectors, especially in international organizations, the Iranian ambassador said that due to the economic conditions of Iran and Uruguay, the ground is paved to develop more business relationships between two sides.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish