IRGC receives advanced warship, missile-launching vessels

Bandar Abbas, IRNA – The Naval Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has taken delivery of an ocean-going warship and nine missile-launching speed vessels in the Persian Gulf port city of Bandar Abbas, southern Iran.

The IRGC Naval Force received the warship named Martyr Rais Ali Delvari and the other vessels during a ceremony on Thursday.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, Commander of the IRGC Naval Force Brigadier General Alireza Tangsiri said that the recently received warship is the fourth ship belonging to the Shahid Soleimani class.

The commander said that Rais Ali Delvari warship measures 67 meters in length and 20 meters in width, and is equipped with a combination of missiles having a range of up to 700 kilometers.

The radar-evading vessel is designed for rapid course changes and can operate effectively in sea conditions up to Force 3, and it is also capable of carrying helicopters, he added.

According to the commander, the ocean-going vessel is among the most heavily armed ships in the IRGC fleet, and is capable of transporting speed boats. It can also be transformed into a battle ship when combined with speed boats and combat units, he added.

IRGC Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami also addressed the ceremony for the delivery of the vessels to the IRGC Naval Force.

He said that this is the 16th delivery of vessels to the IRGC Naval Force, which according to the top commander, shows that Iran is constantly upgrading its defense products despite sanctions and political pressure by arrogant powers.

In today’s world full of threats, Iran should act powerfully so that its logic is accepted across the globe, Salami further said, emphasizing the need for defending Iran’s independence, territorial integrity and national interests.

Iranian ships must have robust defense in waters around the world, he added.

4208**4194