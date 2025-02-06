IRGC naval fleet receives Shahid Baqeri drone carrier

Bandar Abbas, IRNA – Iran’s new homegrown Shahid (martyr) Bahman Baqeri drone carrier warship has joined the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) naval fleet in the Persian Gulf.

The drone carrier joined the IRGC naval fleet during a ceremony in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Thursday.

The warship is capable of deploying multiple drone squadrons, launching and recovering unmanned combat aircraft, and operating various reconnaissance and strike drones.

The chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Baqeri, said in the ceremony that before the Islamic Revolution, over than 90% of Iran's military equipment was imported; however, now more than 90% of this equipment is produced by Iranian scientists.

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, the Commander of the IRGC Navy, detailed the unique features of this warship.

In addition to its military capabilities, the Shahid Baqeri warship is equipped with specialized medical facilities, including an operating room, a coronary care unit, radiology and dental services. It also enjoys sports facilities, including a multi-purpose sports hall and a gym, the IRGC Navy Commander said.

He emphasized that the addition of this warship to the IRGC Navy fleet is a significant step in increasing Iran’s defensive and deterrent capabilities in distant waters and securing the country’s national interests.

