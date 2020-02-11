Islamic Revolution anniv. Commemorated in Washington

Participants also paid tribute to the memory of the martyred IRGC Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani who was assassinated by US in Iraq.

Like previous years, on the occasion of the Islamic Revolution victory, the Interests Section of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Washington hosted diplomats, religious figures, heads of Islamic bodies, well-known reporters.

In defiance to the US policy to isolate Iran, the event was held with the attendance of representatives from Russia, Belgium, Norway, Brazil, Algeria, Oman and Iraq, academic and religious figures, representatives of anti-war institutes.

Head of the Interests Section of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mahdi Atefat elaborated on Iran's scientific, cultural and regional status in a speech during the ceremony.

He also described General Soleimani as the number one enemy of terrorist groups like ISIS and Al-Qaeda.

The Iranian nation toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime 41 years ago, ending 2,500 years of monarchy in the country.

