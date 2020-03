Mohammad Nazemosharia was selected as the sixth best coach of Futsal in the world.

The 10 coaches are nominnees of the Dimitri Nicoloau Award in 2019.

Nazemosharia won the third place with Iran in 2016 World Cup.

The other nominees are from Spain, Portugal, Brazil, Russia, Thailand, and Japan.

Earlier, Iran’s National Team, Gelareh Nazemi, and Farzaneh Tavassoli were chosen in the best 10 respectively in teams, referees, and goalkeepers.

