Iran's Nazemi nominated for Futsal Best Referee Award

The FUTSALPLANET website today (Thursday) announced the nominations for the top 2019 futsal referees from the AFC, Europe, Asia, Oceania, South American, Central and North American Football Confederations.

From the Asian Football Confederation, Gelareh Nazemi from Iran and Hiroyuki Kabayaki from Japan were selected as candidates for the best referee of the year.

The list includes Juan Jose Cordero Gayardo of Spain, Nikola Yelic of Croatia, Chiara Perona of Italy, Irina Valicanova of Russia, four candidates for the European Football Union.

Egypt's Mohammed Hassan Hassan Ahmed Yousef is the only candidate for the AFC.

Anthony Riley from New Zealand is a candidate for the Oceania Football Confederation.

Dario Javier Santamario of Argentina is a candidate for the South American Football Confederation.

Lance Wahitsma is the only candidate for the Central and North American Football Confederation.

Iranian referee Gelareh Nazemi had been shortlisted with nine other leading referees to receive the best referee award in the world.

