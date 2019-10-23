Iran's 1st ever female commentator to cover AFC Ajax vs Chelsea live

In the third week of the UEFA Champions League, AFC Ajax and Chelsea are slated to will start their match at 20:25 on Wednesday.

Ajax and Chelsea teams have never met in European competitions, and this is the first time they are to play in the European competitions.

Two Iranian women Niloufar Ardalan and Gelareh Nazemi are also supposed to attend the program as experts.

It is worth mentioning that Iranian women also after 40 years were permitted to watch national soccer team against Cambodia at Azadi Stadium.

The UEFA Champions League is an annual club football competition organised by the Union of European Football Associations and contested by top-division European clubs, deciding the best team in Europe.

