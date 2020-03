The futsal Planet website announced the names of the top 10 national teams of 2019. Accordingly, the Iranian Men's Futsal Team is also on the roster and must compete with 9 other teams for the title of World's Best.

The names of the top 10 teams in the world are as follows:

1-Spain

2-The Spanish women's team

3-Spain Under-19 Team

4- Brazil

5-The Brazilian women's team

6-Iran

7-Portugal

8- Russia

9- Thailand

10- Japan Under-5 Team

9455**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish