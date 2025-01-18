Minister says foreign investors welcome to work in Iran

Tehran, IRNA - Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Abdolnaser Hemmati says that foreign investors are now welcome to work in the Islamic Republic.

Hemmati, who was accompanying President Masoud Pezeshkian during his visit to Russia, made the remark in a meeting with Russian economic activists late on Friday, expressing Iran’s readiness for issuing guarantees for exporters.

Organization for Investment Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran is also ready to attract foreign capital, he said, adding that the Islamic Republic is ready to answer investors' questions in this regard.

He vowed to guarantee investments in the field of renewable energy as it is one of Iran’s priorities announced by Pezeshkian.

The official stressed the expansion of cooperation between Iranian and Russian private sectors, adding that the Islamic Republic is interested in cooperating with the Russian Post.

Meanwhile, Iran's Petroleum Minister Mohsen Paknezhad said that Iran's oil industry is a treasure of investment opportunities.

Currently, Russian companies are implementing contracts in a number of Iranian oil and gas fields with an investment of more than $7.5 billion, he said.

Grounds have also been paved for the Russian companies to supply goods in Iranian oil projects, he added.

In the meantime, Iran's Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi announced that investment of up to 30,000 megawatts is possible in the country's electricity sector.

He hailed cooperation with Russia in the field of electricity, saying that Iran has enabled the export of electricity and made the power grid available to investors who can deliver electricity to their neighbors.

