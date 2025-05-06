May 6, 2025, 2:43 PM
Journalist ID: 5537
News ID: 85824835
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran has world-class military prowess: Navy commander

May 6, 2025, 2:43 PM
News ID: 85824835
Iran has world-class military prowess: Navy commander
Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani addresses a ceremony at ‎lmam Khomeini Maritime University in Nowshahr, northern Iran, on May 8, 2025.

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said that Iranian youth will stand against “the Great Satan” even with a small boat today.

Nowshahr, IRNA – Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani has hailed the Islamic Republic’s military strength, especially its navy, attributing the power to the dedication of teachers and instructors.

Speaking at the Teacher’s Day commemoration ceremony at Imam Khomeini Maritime University in Nowshahr on Tuesday morning, Rear Admiral Irani acknowledged the individuals who have contributed to the development of Iran’s naval forces. He stated that if Iran is regarded as a ‘world-class naval power’ today, it is thanks to teachers and instructors.

The commander stressed on “faith and hope,” saying that these two concepts, which were emphasized by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, should be the focus of all of our works.

Touching on the subject of deterrence, he said that Iranian youth would stand against the Great Satan – an epitaph given to the U.S. by the founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini – even with a small boat today, just as they have previously resisted hundreds of enemy missiles using only two of their own.

The admiral said that the enemies should know that Iranian youth are demonstrating their strength in the seas and maintaining the country’s deterrence power.

4399**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .