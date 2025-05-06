Pro-Palestine protesters urge University of Washington to sever ties with Boeing

Both the University of Washington and a spokesperson for a group of protesters confirmed that several dozen activists entered the Interdisciplinary Engineering Building before its closure at 5 p.m., demanding that the academic center halt the collaboration with the Boeing Company, which has been providing the Israeli regime with weapons and other military equipment, according to ABC News.

The protesters, known as Students United for Palestinian Equality & Return, said that they aim to end the partnership between the University of Washington and companies like Boeing that are involved in Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

A spokesperson for the Students United for Palestinian Equality & Return said that they desire for the university to take responsible actions regarding this issue.

The University of Washington released a statement on Monday, announcing that some protesters, many of whom were covering their faces, blocked entryways into the academic building with furniture. University officials warned that the protesters could face legal repercussions and disciplinary actions.

The Boeing Company, an American multinational corporation, has provided the most guided bombs and munitions to Israel of any US company from 2021 to 2023. It also signed a $5.2 billion agreement to sell 25 next-generation F-15 fighter jets to the regime.

4208**9417