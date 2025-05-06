Tehran and Tabriz to expand direct flight routes to Baku

Tehran, IRNA – Iran is set to increase direct flights to Baku, Azerbaijan, with Tehran adding two flights, bringing the total to four, while Tabriz will establish two new routes.

Director General for International Affairs at the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development Amin Taraffo made the announcement on Tuesday.

The decision follows discussions during Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadeq’s recent visit to Baku, where it was agreed that Tehran-Baku flights will operate four days a week, and Tabriz-Baku flights will run twice weekly.

The Civil Aviation Organization is currently conducting negotiations and technical evaluations with Azerbaijani authorities to implement the plan as soon as possible, Taraffo said.

During her April 8 visit to Baku, Sadeq attended a meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation, which reviewed bilateral cooperation in transportation, transit, energy, trade, and other sectors.

