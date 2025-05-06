Iran’s table tennis prodigy climbs to third place in world rankings

Tehran, IRNA — Iranian table tennis player Benyamin Faraji has secured third position in the global rankings for U17 players.

The latest rankings for week 19 of 2025 have been released, placing Faraji third among the world’s top under-17 players.

His achievement follows his success at the 2025 WTT Youth Contender Bangkok, where he earned two bronze medals, accumulating 6,340 points.

Faraji has also made progress in the adult category, climbing two spots to secure the 170th place among the world’s best table tennis players.

