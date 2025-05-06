Warnings grow louder as Israel continues to block aid into Gaza

A senior member of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has warned the Israeli regime against its starvation campaign, saying any negotiations while starving the people of Gaza is “meaningless.”

“The international community, including UN-affiliated institutions, have also called such an action a war crime,” Bassem Naeem was quoted by Sama news agency on Tuesday.

He slammed Israel for using “food and starvation” as a tool of war amid the dire humanitarian condition in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Hamas had previously announced in a statement its opposition to using humanitarian aid as a tool for political blackmail or surrendering to the occupying regime's conditions.

In response to Israel’s proposal to distribute aid in Gaza under the supervision of its army, the resistance group said that the proposed mechanism is aimed at evading the regime’s obligations under the Geneva Convention and committing more crimes.

Hamas also appreciated the stance of the United Nations and international organizations in opposing the Israeli proposal. “The only organizations authorized to manage and distribute aid are the relevant international institutions, not the occupying regime or its agents,” it said.

UN alarmed by Israeli plan

Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, has expressed concern over an Israeli plan to expand its military operations in Gaza.

Dujarric said that the UN chief is upset by the Israeli decision that will lead to the death of countless civilians and widespread destruction in Gaza.

Reaction followed Israeli media reports that the Israeli cabinet and army had decided to significantly expand military operations in Gaza in the coming days and weeks.

According to the reports, tens of thousands of reservists are to be called up to participate in Israeli ground invasion of Gaza.

Israeli occupation of Gaza

Meanwhile, the European Union has called for an end to violence and the immediate lifting of the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip.

At a press conference in Brussels on Monday, Anouar El Anouni, spokesperson for the European Commission, expressed concern over Israel’s plan to completely occupy the Gaza Strip, calling Tel Aviv’s decision to expand the Gaza operation worrying. However, he did not explicitly condemn the plan.

El Anouni, however, spoke against excluding UN agencies from distributing aid in Gaza. He also stressed the need for the resume talks that could lead to a ceasefire and a permanent end to hostilities.

