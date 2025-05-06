Iran’s redlines in talks with U.S. are clear: Administration spokesperson

Tehran, IRNA – Fatemeh Mohajerani, the spokesperson of the administration, says that Iran’s redlines in indirect talks with the United States are firm and clear, and that Tehran will only engage in negotiations regarding nuclear issues.

During a weekly press briefing in Tehran on Tuesday, Mohajerani said that the Islamic Republic’s redlines have remained unchanged for the past 20 years, and that Iran has never deviated from them. Iran asserted that nuclear energy is essential for peaceful applications, and that the Iranian nation has the right to acquire it.

Iran demonstrated its commitment to diplomacy through multiple rounds of talks, she said, adding that the other side must adopt stable positions.

She reaffirmed that Iran has no objections with continuing the negotiations and because Oman mediates these indirect talks, Tehran is waiting for the neighboring country’s foreign minister to schedule the next round.

Regarding the United States’ embargo on Iran, Mohajerani described the unilateral sanctions as illegal, arbitrary, and contrary to international law, categorizing them as examples of economic terrorism and violations of human rights.

Furthermore, she addressed the administration’s response to the Shahid Rajaee Port incident, saying that a committee has been established to investigate the explosion’s causes, prevent similar accidents, and ensure that the rights of affected individuals are upheld.

On the topic of energy imbalances and power outages across the country, the spokesperson apologized to the Iranian people and highlighted the administration’s efforts to increase generation capacity in both thermal and renewable energy sectors to address the issue.

