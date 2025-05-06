Iran announces adjustments to its visa policy for U.S. applicants

New York, IRNA — Iran’s Interests Section in Washington D.C. has announced a reduction in the validity period for tourist and entry visas issued to U.S. applicants.

According to a statement released on Monday, the validity of entry and tourist visas for all applicants has been revised from 90 to 45 days, effective May 1, 2025.

This change stipulates that those with visas will have a maximum of 45 days from the issuance date to enter the Islamic Republic, the Interests Section said.

