Deputy foreign minister says Iran attaches great importance to Azerbaijan ties

Tehran, IRNA – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Head of the Institute for Political and International Studies Saeed Khatibzadeh says that Azerbaijan is of great importance for Iran.

Azerbaijan is highly significant for Iran. The two countries share close relations and deep-rooted sentiments, Khatibzadeh was quoted by Azerbaijani media Azertac on Tuesday.

He stressed that bilateral relations have entered a new and promising phase, describing President Masoud Pezeshkian’s recent visit to Azerbaijan a turning point.

He also emphasized removing obstacles between the two countries and further strengthen relations at a higher level.

The current geopolitical and geo-economic developments in the region require policy adjustments in response with these changes, he noted.

