Israeli cabinet ratifies Gaza ceasefire deal with Hamas

Tehran, IRNA — Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet has approved a deal with Hamas for a ceasefire in Gaza after more than 460 days of war in which Israeli forces have killed over 46,788 Palestinians, media outlets have reported.

The Israeli government approved the ceasefire agreement early on Saturday after meeting for more than six hours, Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV network cited a statement issued by Netanyahu’s office.

The media added that 24 ministers voted in favor of the deal while eight opposed it.

Earlier on Friday, the Israeli security cabinet voted in favor of the ceasefire deal.

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, whose country hosted the ceasefire negotiations, has said that Hamas and Israel have agreed to halt the war in Gaza. He said the deal would go into effect on Sunday, January 19.

