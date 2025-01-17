Iran, Hamas discuss Gaza ceasefire deal

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the deputy head of the political office of the Hamas movement discussed the latest developments in Gaza and the stability of the Palestinian nation in a telephone conversation.

Araghchi congratulated the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas on the victory of the resistance and the Palestinian people against the Israeli regime in its genocidal war in Gaza.

Araghchi made the remarks on Thursday evening in his telephone conversation with Khalil al-Hayya, deputy head of the movement’s Political Bureau, a day after a long-awaited truce deal was announced to end Israel’s brutal onslaught on Gaza.

Araghchi praised the legendary steadfastness of the Palestinian people in the face of the Israeli genocide and unprecedented crimes of the regime over the past 15 months.

The Iranian foreign minister said that the Palestinian resistance forced the occupying regime to surrender and accept the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

He emphasized the principled position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in continuing to support the Palestinian cause and the legitimate and lawful resistance of the Palestinian people against the occupation and the violation of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

Meanwhile, the Hamas official also provided updates to the Iranian foreign minister on the latest situation in Gaza and the ceasefire negotiations.

Al-Hayya appreciated the support of the Iranian leadership, government, and nation, and hailed the support of the resistance groups in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq for the Palestinian people.

