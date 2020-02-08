Feb 8, 2020, 8:30 AM
Iran stands 1st in Fajr Int’l Badminton Championship

Shiraz, Feb 8, IRNA – Iranian two-member badminton team ranked first in Fajr International Badminton Championships in city of Shiraz, Fars Province.

Amir Jabbari-Soroush Eskandari doubles defeated Reza Shahbazi-Mehran Shahbazi and ranked first.

Participating countries include the US, India, Slovakia, Luxembourg, Vietnam, Moldavia, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, Czech, Malaysia, Azerbaijan Republic, Austria, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Switzerland, Canada, Island and the Netherlands.

Necessary arrangements have been made to host the international event.

Fajr Cup International Badminton Championships opened on February 4 and will work until February 8.

