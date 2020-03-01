Decontamination of coronavirus to be carried out in Tehran

Head of Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences Alireza Zali at the meeting of Corona Combat Operations Commander in Tehran Metropolitan Municipality, attended by the heads and deputies of Health and Medical Sciences of Tehran, Iran and Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences Coronary Disease emphasized the need to use health homes for public education and cross-sectoral capacity building for coronary control.

Corona Combat Operations Commander in Tehran Metropolitan, pointing out that in the coming days we will see a management balance to confront coronavirus in Tehran.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry's public relations office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that 43 Iranians have succumbed to the lethal coronavirus which has contaminated the country.

He went on to say that 593 Iranian people have been affected by the virus so far.

