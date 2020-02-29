Azerbaijan temporarily closes border with Iran amid coronavirus

The border will be reopened in two weeks; the embassy said reporting if necessary, it will issue visas for Iranian nationals based on humanitarian goals.

The embassy has announced that Baku will continue to cooperate with the World Health Organization and neighboring countries to combat the coronavirus.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected tens of thousands of people across the world, while over 3,000 have been killed mostly in China.

