All Iranian hospitals ready to admit coronavirus patients

Iran’s Deputy Health Minister Qasem Janbabaei, in a letter on Sunday to deans of all the medical universities, said that all the Iranian hospitals should refrain from admitting non-emergency patients and focus on coronavirus patients.

The measures are being taken after coronavirus outbreak has so far affected some 593 people in Iran killing some 43.

Janbabaei appreciated the efforts made over the past days by all the doctors and nurses involved in the battle against the virus.

He, however, noted that any refusal to render services to patients by any medical personnel will entail legal prosecution.

In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, contact with the infected patients is prohibited in all the hospitals.

