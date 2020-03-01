Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on March 1

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: Coronavirus requires global cooperation to contain

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday that the coronavirus outbreak has “turned into a global problem” and that “all governments and nations” have to cooperate to counter it.

- Iran-Turkey trade to return to normal after borders reopening: Joint chamber secretary

Iran-Turkey Trade, currently suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak in Iranian provinces, will soon return to normal following the reopening of the border gateways between the two countries.

- Iran dismisses Pompeo’s ‘hypocritical’ claim on coronavirus response

Iran dismissed a “hypocritical” claim made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about making an offer to Tehran to help the Islamic Republic fight the new coronavirus, saying such remarks pursue political purposes and aim to distract the world public opinion.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Mission miscarriage: U.S. signs exit deal

The United States signed a deal with Taliban insurgents on Saturday that could pave the way toward a full withdrawal of foreign soldiers from Afghanistan and represent a step toward ending the 18-year-war in the nation.

- Yemeni troops make new advances, encircle Jawf capital

Yemen’s armed forces encircled the strategic city of al-Hazm, the capital city of the northern al-Jawf province, as Saudi attempts to break Yemeni advances failed.

- Iran’s Askari advances to Karate 1-Premier League Salzburg final

Bahman Askari from Iran has qualified for the final match of the Karate 1-Premier League Salzburg.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Publisher Amut organizing “Reading in Quarantine” contest

The Iranian publisher Amut in Tehran is organizing a reading contest named “Reading in Quarantine” amid growing concerns over the new coronavirus outbreak in the country.

- Tehran slams Washington’s fake offer of help against coronavirus

Tehran has denounced Washington’s false expression of readiness to assist Iran in the fight against coronavirus outbreak as a “ridiculous” and “hypocritical” move and part of a political and psychological game.

- Iran ready to host trilateral summit on Syria as Idlib war raging

In a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday afternoon, President Hassan Rouhani announced that Tehran is ready to host trilateral summit between Iran, Turkey and Russia as the battle in Idlib is raging.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Tehran stocks plunge on pandemic fears

Tehran stocks took a drubbing Saturday unseen in recent history after the main gauge of Tehran Stock Exchange, TEDPIX, shed more than 18,000 points.

- Iran: Currency, gold descend after big leaps

Foreign exchange rates and gold coin prices fell on Saturday following Central Bank of Iran measures to moderate rates after a week of high volatility.

- Qatar to stand by Iran during COVID-19 epidemic

Qatar's emir said the Persian Gulf Arab state will not hesitate to assist Tehran in combating the coronavirus outbreak and they will support Iranian people and its government during these trying times.

