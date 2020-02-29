Pres. Rouhani talks with Turkish, Russian counterparts over phone

On his Twitter account, the deputy head of the Iranian president's office for communications Alireza Moezi wrote that President Hassan Rouhani had a phone conversation with the Turkish and the Russian Presidents.



Moezi wrote that President Hassan Rouhani's phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ended minutes ago.

Moezi added that Rouhani is now in his office and is on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We hope, at least in such days that the country is combating coronavirus, fake news and psychological operations to be stopped for a few days," he said.

