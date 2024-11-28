Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov. 28

** IRAN DAILY

-- Thousands return home after Hezbollah-Israel cease-fire deal

A cease-fire between Israel and Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah held on Wednesday after the two sides struck a deal brokered by the US and France.

-- Leader calls for boosting Iran’s deterrent power

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called for more work to enhance the combat and deterrent capabilities of the Iranian Armed Forces.

-- Iran starts feeding gas into new centrifuges after IAEA resolution: Eslami

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said the country has started injecting uranium gas into its advanced centrifuges following a recent anti-Tehran resolution by the UN nuclear agency’s Board of Governors.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Zionist Regime Continues Carnage in Gaza

Israeli military strikes across the Gaza Strip martyred at least 17 people on Wednesday, some of them in a school housing displaced people, medics in Gaza said.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Araghchi briefs UN Secretary-General on regional efforts to halt Israeli aggression

Continuing his series of high-level diplomatic meetings at the 10th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) in Portugal, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held talks with UN Secretary-General António Guterres to discuss the pressing humanitarian crises in Gaza and Lebanon.

-- China stands among Iran’s closest allies: parliament speaker

The Speaker of Iran’s Parliament, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, has underscored the necessity of strengthening Iran’s strategic partnership with China, characterizing the Asian superpower as a key ally with whom Iran shares mutual interests and goals.

-- Leader calls for enhanced military and combat capabilities in meeting with Iran’s Navy

TEHRAN – In a meeting held to commemorate the National Navy Day, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, addressed officials and commanders of the country’s naval forces.

