Yemen: Support for Palestine to continue after Lebanon ceasefire

The establishment of the truce between Lebanon and Israel does not mean that supportive actions for Palestinians will be halted, al-Houri told IRNA early on Thursday.

He expressed hope that a ceasefire will also be established in the Gaza Strip if the Lebanon truce holds. It that does not happen, the Islamic world and the Resistance Front will not stop supporting the Palestinian people.

The Resistance Front will continue to confront the enemy and will change its tactics based on political and field developments, the Yemeni official explained.

Axis of Resistance is united

The countries of Axis of Resistance including Palestine, Iran, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon have dedicated distinguished martyrs for their causes, al-Houri said.

Enemies should realize that it is now impossible to create division among those countries, he added.

Hezbollah achieved victory against Israel

The martyrdom and injury of hundreds of resistance forces and civilians after the explosion of communication devices, the assassination of Hezbollah Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and the movement’s senior commanders failed to bring Lebanon and the resistance to its knees, he said.

What Hezbollah has attained, despite all the heavy costs it paid, is a valuable victory, he stated.

The tangible reason to prove this victory is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's failure to achieve his goals in the war on Lebanon, al-Houri added.

The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon took effect on Wednesday (Nov. 27).

The Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas has said that the enemy’s acceptance of the agreement with Lebanon represents a significant milestone in shattering Netanyahu's illusion of reshaping the Middle East through force.

In a related development, the Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement Ziyad al-Nakhalah congratulated Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem on the ceasefire in Lebanon.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei also voiced the country’s strong support for the Lebanese resistance, nation, and government, saying that Tehran welcomes the end of the Israeli regime’s aggression against Lebanon as part of a ceasefire agreement.

