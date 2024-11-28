Ceasefire has nothing to do with Hezbollah weapons: Lebanese MP

Hussein Hajj Hassan, said in an interview with a media outlet on Wednesday that the ceasefire has only obligated Hezbollah to stop for now its military operations against the Zionist regime.

The field conditions are changing and evolving, but the resistance's connection with Gaza will not be severed, he said in response to a question about Hezbollah’s stance toward Gaza in the aftermath of the ceasefire deal with the Zionist regime.

He also reported the violations of ceasefire by the Zionist enemy soon after it took into effect in several areas, causing panic among citizens returning to their homes.

The Lebanese nation has shown legendary stability in confronting the Zionist aggression, Hassan said, adding that the people of Lebanon emerged victorious as they foiled the regime’s plots for Lebanon and the region.

The ceasefire between the Zionist regime and Lebanon took effect at 4:00 AM on Wednesday under which Hezbollah and other resistance groups on Lebanese soil will not launch any attack against the occupiers.

Under the terms of the deal, Israel will also not launch any military offensive in Lebanon, whether on land, in the air or at sea. The regime will gradually withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line (the UN line drawn between Lebanon and the occupied territories) within 60 days.

