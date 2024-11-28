Israelis keep up pressure on regime for Gaza ceasefire

News sources reported that demonstrators in occupied al-Quds called on the Zionist regime to end the war by establishing a ceasefire similar to the one established with Lebanon.

They also chanted slogans and demanded the return of over 100 captives through an exchange with Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

A group of protesters also gathered in front of the Ministry of War in Tel Aviv, calling it a humiliating defeat for Zionist leaders in Lebanon offensive.

According to news media, the demonstrations in occupied al-Quds turned violent after police used force to disperse the crowd and arrested a number of them.

Anti-Netanyahu rallies have become common occurrences in Tel Aviv and other occupied cities, with protesters denouncing the regime’s failure to stop the Gaza war and able to free the captives.

The protesters have also been demanding the removal of Netanyahu and the holding of early elections.

4399