IRGC chief: Lebanon truce ‘humiliating defeat’ for Zionist regime

Salami made the comment in a message addressed to Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem on Thursday, a day after the ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement took effect.

“The ceasefire on Lebanon’s front is a strategic and humiliating defeat for the Zionist regime that even failed to come close to its satanic goals and ambitions”, the IRGC top commander said, adding that the ceasefire could be a prelude to an end to the Gaza war.

The fact that Hezbollah imposed the truce on the Zionists proved that the days of the regime are numbered, he noted.

Alluding to remarks by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Salami said that the atrocities committed against the people of Gaza and Lebanon would further boost the Axis of Resistance.

The Iranian nation will spare no effort to back the resistance in Lebanon and occupied Palestine, the commander underlined.

