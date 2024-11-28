Lebanese people continue to return to their homes on 2nd day of ceasefire with Israel

The Lebanese people displaced by the Israeli regime's war on their country headed back to their devastated towns and villages as the ceasefire took hold, according to New Arab news website.

Under the terms of the deal that brought the war to a halt, the Lebanese military started reinforcing its presence in the country's south, the website added.

The report, citing a statement by the Lebanese army, said that the army has begun reinforcing its presence in south of Litani River and extending the government's authority in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

In a statement on Wednesday, Hezbollah declared victory against the Israeli regime as the ceasefire took effect. Addressing the Lebanese people, the resistance movement said that the victory was their right.

Hezbollah also announced that its fighters are still prepared to confront possible attacks by Israel, and will continue to monitor the enemy’s retreat.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas has said that the enemy’s acceptance of the agreement with Lebanon represents a significant milestone in shattering Netanyahu's illusion of reshaping the Middle East through force.

In a related development, the Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement Ziyad al-Nakhalah congratulated Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem on the ceasefire in Lebanon.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei also voiced the country’s strong support for the Lebanese resistance, nation, and government, saying that Tehran welcomes the end of the Israeli regime’s aggression against Lebanon as part of a ceasefire agreement.

A large majority of Zionists have admitted that the Israeli regime has not achieved victory in the war against Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement, a new poll has indicated.

