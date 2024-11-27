Hamas: Ceasefire in Lebanon marks significant milestone in shattering Netanyahu's illusion

In a statement on Wednesday, Hamas expressed its appreciation for the crucial role played by the Lebanese Islamic Resistance in supporting the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian resistance, acknowledging the significant sacrifices made by Hezbollah under the leadership of the martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, according to the Palestinian Samaa news agency.

Hamas also commended the resilience of the Lebanese people and their solidarity with the Palestinian people in the face of Zionist occupation and its brutal aggression.

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement remarked, “The enemy’s acceptance of the agreement with Lebanon without achieving its preconditions marks a significant milestone in shattering (Israeli prime minister Benjamin) Netanyahu’s illusions of reshaping the Middle East through force."

Hamas stated, “We are committed to cooperating with any efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Gaza. Our goal is to end the aggression against the Palestinian people."

According to their statement, the key factors for any agreement in Gaza include a ceasefire, the withdrawal of occupying forces, the return of refugees, and the exchange of prisoners.

Additionally, they declared, “We urge our brotherly nations and the free countries of the world to pressure Washington and the occupying regime to halt their aggression against Gaza."

This statement followed US President Joe Biden’s announcement on Tuesday night that a ceasefire agreement had been reached between Lebanese Hezbollah and the Israeli regime.

