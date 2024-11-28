Iran, China ink MoU to boost cooperation in arts

The MoU was signed by Head of the Iranian Academy of Arts Majid Shah Hosseini and Chief of the National Academy of Arts of China Zhao Qingfu in Beijing, IRNA reported on Thursday.

The agreement aims to preserve and promote art while facilitating exchanges of artists between the two countries.

The MoU encompasses various topics such as policy-making, artistic training, and translation of works by art scholars.

Art criticism and education, the introduction of books and papers of artists for translation in the two countries, the promotion of Iranian, Islamic, and Chinese art, as well as introduction of top cinema works are among objectives of the cooperation document.

Performance of national music of the two countries and holding visual arts works of prominent artists are included in the MoU as well.

