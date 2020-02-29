Iran has not received any letter to cancel Tokyo Olympics

Speaking to IRNA on Saturday, Keikavus Saeedi said that the National Olympic Committee was also subject to the IOC's decisions.

International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound recently spoke of the possibility of cancellation of the Olympic and Paralympic Games due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, saying that if the coronavirus was not controlled by the end of May and not completely contained, competitions won't take place.

The spokesperson for the National Olympic Committee on the holding and continuation of championship camps and athletes seeking quota explained that it has been decided to secure sports facilities and preventive measures as the Supreme Headquarters for Games stated to fight against coronavirus.

Providing services to the National Olympic Academy for the preservation and health of athletes has fallen to a minimum, he said. Only champions who have won or are winning the Olympic quota will be eligible for certain conditions.

There has been no official report on the spread of the virus among heroes, especially the Olympics, said Saeedi, referring to the coronavirus outbreak among athletes and athletes.

