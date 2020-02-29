Pakistani pilgrims can cross Mirjaveh border crossing

In an interview with IRNA, Teimur Bagheri said on Saturday that those who had come to Iran for pilgrimage had serious problems because of the spread of the Coronavirus to Pakistan, with officials refusing to accept them.

He added that following the provincial authorities' follow-up, the problem was resolved by the Pakistani officials who were wandering at the Mirjaveh border terminal for a week.

Iranian drivers who had been transporting goods to Pakistan also returned home after necessary health checks, added the deputy chief of transport at the Sistan-Baluchistan Road and Transport Department.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry's public relations office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that 43 Iranians have succumbed to the lethal coronavirus which has contaminated the country.

He went on to say that 593 Iranian people have been affected by the virus so far.

Public Relations Director of Health Ministry added: Rumors are being circulated in the foreign media, and what the Ministry of Health provides as definitive statistics is based on the latest laboratory findings. The only difference with the initial tests is that in some cases the initial test may be sufficient to trigger the disease and the necessary actions are initiated in the hospitals, but epidemiologically these statistics, when not conclusive with the final tests, serve as a case in point, It won't be official.

Iran has temporarily shut down schools, universities, and other education centers, and canceled all the public gatherings like concerts and sport events to help curb the disease.

