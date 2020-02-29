Rouhani urges speedy implementation of Astana peace process agreements

He made the remarks during a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin late on Saturday, when he described bilateral relations as growing and voiced readiness for promoting cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Appreciating Moscow's stance on JCPOA, he said that Iran will abide by its commitments until the time will benefit from it.

Rouhani also hoped that Iran's nuclear deal will survive through cooperation of the other parties.

Referring to recent developments in Idlib, Rouhani said that it is unacceptable some parts of Syria remain in the hands of terrorists for years.

"As it was on several occasions stressed that the only solution to Syrian crisis is merely political which will be resolved only through dialogue, we should not allow Idlib situation to turn into a pretext for Americans' interference and abuse of Syria," he said.

Voicing readiness for hosting trilateral meeting of Iran, Turkey and Russia's leaders, Rouhani added that very big measures in fighting terrorism have been made, the results of which should be preserved.

Iran's chief executive said that the country is fully prepared for reaching a trilateral agreement in both political and security levels on Idlib.

Putin, for his part, expressed sympathy over death of a number of Iranians due to Coronavirus, saying that Russia is ready for any cooperation to counter the contagious virus including hygienic and treatment collaboration.

Reiterating cooperation between Tehran and Moscow in the field of JCPOA, he said that recent meeting of experts in Vienna created suitable environment for moving towards a breakthrough in this field.

Putin described agreements made within the framework of Astana peace process for solving the issue of Syria as very effective, saying that creating de-escalation zones does not mean stopping fighting terrorism.

Underling the need for maintaining Syria territorial integrity, he said that Syrian government is entitled to fight terrorists within the country.

