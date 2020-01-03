Iraqi religious figure urges people to expel US

Senior commander of the IRGC's Quds Force Lieutenant- General Qasem Soleimani was assassinated in a terrorist operation in Baghdad Friday morning, official media resources said.

Sheikh Khaled al-Mulla speaking at a death ceremony in Baghdad on Friday in honor of the assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, said that the Iraqi people should all be mobilized and pressure government and parliament to drive out US troops after the incident this morning.

He added that the presence of US forces in Iraq is the root cause of sedition.

Sheikh Khalid al-Mulla added that the US forces have undermined the dignity of the Iraqi people by assassinating the two great commanders, Martyr Qaseim Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes.

The Iraqi Sunni scholar, however, pointed to the various meetings he had with the two commanders, who noted that the two great men had been working for their martyrdom for years, competing with each other in this regard.

The major general of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi- Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport early on Friday morning in two cars, were targeted and assassinated.

In the statement, the IRGC said that the glorious commander of Islamic forces was martyred in a US helicopter attack on Friday morning at the culmination of his lifelong efforts to promote the path of God.

