US commits strategic mistake by assassinating Lieutenant Soleimani: Parliament speaker

Ali Larijani, speaking on Friday morning, referring to the privileged qualities of the martyred Quds Force commander, added: "Soleimani was a brave and clever commander, who even the foreign media declared him a privileged and careful person."

He regretted the assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani added: "Of course, in the Islamic Revolution, such testimonies will generally lead to further developments. Martyrs Beheshti, Martyr Motahhari, Martyr Bahonar, and Martyr Rajaie, who were martyred at the beginning of the revolution, were great men, but when they left, the movement of the revolution continued with their blood, and the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani will certainly play a role in the future of the revolution.

Larijani emphasized: I think the mistake Americans made in this case was a strategic mistake.

He recalled the US government's confession to assassinate Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and said: "This act of US was a manifestation of state terrorism, but sometimes they did it on the world stage, but they denied it and accepting responsibility for this terrorist act shows that they are very reckless."

The Major General of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi- Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport early on Friday morning in two cars, were targeted and assassinated.

In the statement, the IRGC said that the glorious commander of Islamic forces was martyred in a US helicopter attack on Friday morning at the culmination of his lifelong efforts to promote the path of God.

