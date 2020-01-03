China urges Iran, US to practice self-restraint

Speaking in a regular press conference, Shuang said China has always been against using power in international relations.

He added that China is concerned about escalation of tensions after General Soleimani assassination.

He suggested all parties to follow UN Charter regulations and the basic principles of the international law.

Shuang called for respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq and preserving peace and stability in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf as well.

Iraqi media quoted official resources as saying that the General of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (known as the Hash al-Shaabi) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

