Biography of new IRGC commander

Below you can find a good record of Brigadier General Ghaani's activities and services demonstrating his qualifications to the post.

Ghaani was appointed Deputy Commander of the Quds Force in 1997 by the then IRGC Chief Commander Rahim Safavi, along with Qasem Soleimani as Commander.

During eight-years of sacred defense war with Iraq he was the commander of IRGC divisions Nasr-5 and Imam Reza -21, respectively.

In his early 20's, he joined IRGC and served in different divisions and left behind invaluable memorials with his comrades and finally became commander of Nasr-5 division to prove his capability and qualifications as a vigilant commander.

He always remained committed to the principles of the Islamic Revolution and spared no efforts to materialize the aspiration of the revolution.

The devoted commander also played significant role in many military operations and brought triumphs to Iranian side.

In one of his interviews he said the US and Zionist regime are much weaker to compete with Iran's military might which backs oppressed Palestinians and people in Gaza.

