Pakistani parliamentarians strongly react to General Soleimani assassination

Senator Rehman Malik while addressing the Senate session on Friday expressed serious concerns over the US act saying that Pakistan has to remain vigilant on the US action of striking in any other state.

Leader of the House in Senate Syed Shibli Faraz read the statement of Pakistan foreign minister on recent tension in Persian Gulf during the session.

The statement said Pakistan is closely watching the ongoing tensions between Iran and the US and we are also monitoring the international reaction on that.

He said that a detailed report about Iran-US tensions would be presented to the Senate.

Senator Sherry Rehman in her speech said Pakistan has to pay special focus on Iran. She said both UAE and Saudi Arabia are important to us and whatever the situation in Iran now, anything can happen.

Senator Raza Rabbani's in his views said that tensions between Iran and the US have intensified in recent days which will have a negative impact on Pakistan also.

The IRGC in a statement said that the glorious commander of Islamic forces was martyred in a US helicopter attack on Friday morning at the culmination of his lifelong efforts to promote the path of God in Baghdad.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei announced three days of public mourning on the martyrdom of the Commander.

