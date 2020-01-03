Syrian President condoles with Iran on Gen Soleimani martyrdom

In his message to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Assad expressed confident that such a crime will reinforce Resistance Axis’ determination to stand against US destructive policies in the region as well as all aggressors in the world.

He said Syrians will never forget Soleimani who stood by Syrian Army in defending Syria against terrorism and their sponsors and also his clear role in recent victories against terrorism.

The US’ criminal act once again proved that US policies are in support of terrorism and spreading chaos and jungle law aiming to serve Zionist plots in the regional and the world, Assad noted.

Iraqi media quoted official resources as saying that the Major General of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

In the statement, the IRGC said that the glorious commander of Islamic forces was martyred in a US helicopter attack on Friday morning at the culmination of his lifelong efforts to promote the path of God.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei announced three days of public mourning on the martyrdom of the Commander.

