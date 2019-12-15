Trade with neighboring countries; Iran's priority

He said that it is imperative that the capabilities and capacities of the private sector be further developed to enhance trade ties with the neighboring countries.

Reza Rahmani, referring to his recent participation in the meeting of the Iran-Uzbekistan Joint Cooperation Commission, said that holding an exclusive exhibition and business conference with the participation of more than 37 Iranian companies and 100 economic activists in Tashkent was useful to introduce Iranian industrial capabilities.

Rahmani added that the overall policy and priority of Iran's foreign trade is to focus on cooperation with neighboring countries and the region.

He said that he held meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan and the Minister of Commerce and Industry of Oman, adding that Increased exports to each of these countries and other export target countries of Iran needs to meet some qualitative requirements, logistics and marketing.

