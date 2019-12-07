Iran to interlink Caspian Sea states to Central Asian nations

Rahmani made the remarks at the 18th meeting of Iran-Oman joint economic commission underway in Tehran.

North–South Transport Corridor is a sea, rail, and road route expected to facilitate and boost exchange of goods between India, Russia, Iran, Europe and the Central Asian states.

At the commission meeting, Rahmani expressed hope that this economic event would be taken as an opportunity for reviewing new capacities for maximum development of bilateral cooperation.

About the presence of the Omani delegation in Tehran, Rahmani said the Omani delegation is one of the top-ranking delegation including the private sector coming to Iran over the past several years.

The minister hoped the Iranian private sectors would hold fruitful talks with the Omani businesspersons.

Rahmani reiterated that Iran attaches great importance to seriously develop relations with the neighboring and Islamic countries according to the guidelines of the Supreme Leader and the president.

Iranian minister believes that the two countries enjoy great agricultural and industrial capacities that can be used for further regional cooperation.

