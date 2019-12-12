Iranian minister urges activating North- South Corridor's capacities

Rahmani made the remarks in a meeting with Uzbekistan Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade in Tashkent late on Wednesday.

He stressed that implementation of the North-South Corridor trade and economic capacities will connect countries in the north of Iran to those located in its south by the Persian Gulf and North African thus giving rise to new opportunities for boosting trade cooperation among the countries.

"Iran is ready to create a transit route for transferring goods from these countries to Uzbekistan without any limitation," he said.

There are rare capacities for boosting cooperation, he said, hoping that the 13th Iran-Uzbekistan Joint Cooperation Summit will be a turning point for enhancing mutual cooperation.

The way is clear for boosting economic collaboration with Uzbekistan, Rahmani said, noting that signing preferential trade tariff memorandum of understanding will pave the way for further improving cooperation.

"We are planning to set up a direct flight line between Iran and Uzbekistan in a permanent manner, and use national currencies in financial transactions," he said.

Rahmani arrived in Tashkent at the head of an economic delegation late on Wednesday.

Earlier, during a recent conference in Tehran, Rahmani said that Iran as a member state of the North-South Transport Corridor will interlink the Caspian states to the Central Asian nations to boost trade relations between Caspian Sea littoral states in the north and the Central Asian countries in the south.

North–South Transport Corridor is a sea, rail, and road route expected to facilitate and boost the exchange of goods between India, Russia, Iran, Europe, and the Central Asian states.

