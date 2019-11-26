Iran to ban import of goods to support domestic products: Minister

Reza Rahmani said in a meeting about domesticization of electrical, electronic, and telecommunication devices that this approach is acceptable and is the main strategy for solving problems like unemployment and inflation.

Rahmani said that Iran is to domesticize $10b worth of devices in the coming two years, $500m of which are in the power industry.

He said that the country is also planning to domisticize $1.4b for auto spare parts.

Rahmani added that Iran is also trying to double its export to its 15 neighboring countries in the next two years, to hit the figure of $48b.

He added that China imported about $2,000b dollars of goods last year and Iran has the capability to provide China with $700b of its products.

In January, Iranian lawmakers voted to ban advertisement for foreign products which have similar Iranian models.

They banned putting advertisement for foreign products in newspapers, on the state TV, on the walls, over the phone, in cyber space, and on the bulletin boards across the cities.



Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei named the previous Iranian year (starting on March 21, 2018) as the year of 'Support for Iranian Products' and the current year as “Boosting Domestic Production”.



