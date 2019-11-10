Minister of Industry: Iran vows to cooperate with Chinese investors

In an exclusive interview with IRNA Chinese language site, he stated that our country has all the indicators of a growing and developing capacity in terms of automotive.

It is predicted that auto making industry to turn into one of the most wanted marketplace in Iran, he said.

We have worked with some European companies in the past, of course, we have reached a good capability in this area as well, but there is still a need to develop and produce high quality and modern cars, Rahmani said.

The Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade stated that there was no good conception of Chinese-made cars in Iran in the past while the reality is something else and modern and world-class cars are produced in China.

We can work with companies that have worked with us on exports, especially on car parts exports and production, with a focus on high-quality cars at a reasonable price, he said.

Rahmani also invited Chinese companies to invest in Iran auto making industry in order to find access to regional markets.

He added that even in the export of the spare parts, Iran is a good marketplace and the Iranian part makers can cooperate with Chinese companies in order to export their products worldwide.

